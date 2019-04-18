Carole Ghosn, wife of Nissan's former Chairman Carlos Ghosn, walks to a car waiting at the entrance of the Tokyo Detention House, where her husband is detained in Tokyo in March. The wife of Carlos Ghosn said Wednesdayshe was worried whether her husband, detained in Japan on financial misconduct allegations, will get a fair trial, and she expressed outrage over a justice system that dragged him back into custody. | AP

Nissan ex-boss Carlos Ghosn's wife fears his Japan trial may be unfair

The wife of Carlos Ghosn, the former chairman of Nissan and Renault, says she is worried whether her husband, detained in Japan on financial misconduct allegations, will get a fair trial.

In a telephone interview Wednesday from New York, Carole Ghosn expressed outrage over the Japanese justice system that has dragged her husband back into custody after he was released on bail.

Ghosn said 20 prosecutors came into their Tokyo apartment without any explanation when she was in her pajamas, and seized her cellphone, passport and trial documents defense lawyers were preparing.

Carlos Ghosn, who led Nissan Motor Co. for 20 years, was arrested in November and released on bail last month, but was arrested again on April 4. He says he is innocent.

