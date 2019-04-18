North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives guidance while attending a flight training of Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air, Anti-Air Force at an undisclosed location in this Tuesday photo released Wednesday by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA). | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

Asia Pacific

Kim oversees test of new North Korean tactical guided weapon: KCNA

Reuters

SEOUL - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the testing of a new type of tactical guided weapon on Wednesday, state media Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said on Thursday.

KCNA did not describe exactly what the weapon is, but “tactical” implies a short-range weapon, as opposed to the long-range ballistic missiles that have been seen as a threat to the United States.

Nevertheless, the missile has a “peculiar mode of guiding flight” and “a powerful warhead,” KCNA said, and is the first public weapons test since the second U.S.-North Korea summit in Hanoi ended with no agreement in February.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Former inmates reunite with family outside of Insein prison on Wednesday in Yangon after President Win Myint announced an amnesty for 9,551 prisoners to mark the country's traditional New Year.
Myanmar leader pardons 9,500 prisoners but not two Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters reporters
More than 9,500 prisoners were ordered released Wednesday in Myanmar under a presidential amnesty, but they did not include two Pulitzer Prize-winning Reuters reporters. The Facebook pag...
Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye (left) arrives to attend a hearing on the extension of her detention at the Seoul Central District Court in October 2017.
Jailed ex-South Korean President Park Geun-hye requests temporary release for health reasons
Prosecutors say imprisoned former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has requested a temporary release so she can be treated for health problems her lawyer says are causing "burning" and "cutt...
Terry Gou, founder and chairman of Taiwan's Foxconn Technology, has said he plans to run for president in the nation's 2020 vote.
Foxconn's Terry Gou says he will follow order of sea goddess to run for Taiwan presidency
Foxconn founder Terry Gou has claimed divine endorsement for his bid to become Taiwan's president: support of the Chinese sea goddess Mazu. The billionaire told reporters after visiting a New Ta...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un gives guidance while attending a flight training of Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air, Anti-Air Force at an undisclosed location in this Tuesday photo released Wednesday by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA). | KCNA / VIA REUTERS MiG-29 fighter jets of Unit 1017 of the Korean People's Army Air, Anti-Air Force fly during flight traning at an undisclosed location Tuesday in this photo released Wednesday by North Korea's Central News Agency (KCNA). | KCNA / VIA REUTERS

, , , , ,