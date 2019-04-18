National security adviser John Bolton discusses new policy during a speech Wednesday in Coral Gables, Florida, at the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association on the 58th anniversary of the failed 1961 invasion of the island,. The Trump administration intensified its crackdown on Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, rolling back Obama policy and announcing newsanctions against the three countries whose leaders Bolton dubbed the "three stooges of socialism." | AP

Trump security adviser unveils new U.S. sanctions to pressure Cuba, Maduro regime, targeting remittances

MIAMI - U.S. national security adviser John Bolton announced a series of new sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela on Wednesday as the Trump administration sought to boost pressure on Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and the countries that support him.

Bolton, in a speech to an association of veterans of the failed 1961 Bay of Pigs invasion, said the United States was adding five names linked to Cuba’s military and intelligence services to its sanctions blacklist, including the military-owned airline Aerogaviota.

Bolton said Washington planned new limits on remittances to Cuba and changes to end the use of transactions that allow Havana to circumvent sanctions and obtain access to hard currency. He also announced new sanctions on Venezuela’s central bank to prohibit its access to dollars.

“Under this administration, we don’t throw dictators lifelines. We take them away,” Bolton said.

Bolton’s announcement of the new sanctions came just hours after the Trump administration said it was lifting a long-standing ban against U.S. citizens filing lawsuits against foreign companies that use properties seized by Cuba’s Communist government since Fidel Castro’s 1959 revolution.

The major policy shift, announced by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, could draw hundreds of thousands of legal claims worth tens of billion of dollars. It is intended to intensify pressure on Havana at a time Washington is demanding an end to Cuban support for Venezuela’s Maduro.

