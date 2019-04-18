People carry flag-draped coffins of those who were killed in an overnight shelling, during a funeral at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli Wednesday. | REUTERS

World

'War crime': Libyan official says shelling killed six civilians in Tripoli

AP

BENGHAZI, LIBYA - Six civilians were killed in heavy shelling on a residential neighborhood in Libya’s capital, a health official said Wednesday, the latest escalation in fighting between rival militias over control of Tripoli.

The overnight rocket shelling on the high-density residential district of Abu Slim, less than 7 km (around 4.5 miles), from the city center, prompted condemnation “in the strongest terms” from the U.N. envoy for Libya.

“The use of indiscriminate, explosive weapons in civilian areas constitutes a war crime,” said Ghassan Salame without naming the shelling source.

The fighting, which erupted on April 5, pits the Libyan National Army, led by commander Khalifa Hifter and aligned with a rival government in the east, against militias affiliated with Tripoli’s U.N.-supported government.

Both sides blamed the other for the shelling, which wounded at least 26 people, according to Malek Merset, a spokesman for the health ministry in Tripoli.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Tuesday the heavy weapons and shelling damaged houses, schools and civilian infrastructure in and around Tripoli.

He said the number of people displaced due to hostilities in the Tripoli area has increased to near 20,000, including more than 2,500 in the last 24 hours, according to the U.N. migration agency.

Fifty civilian casualties have been confirmed so far, including 14 deaths, but these individually verified cases must be considered “a minimum,” Dujarric said.

The clashes threaten to re-ignite civil war such as the 2011 one that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

Since Gahdafi’s ouster, Libya has been governed by rival authorities in the east and in Tripoli, in the west, each backed by various militias and armed groups fighting over resources and territory.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

National security adviser John Bolton gestures while discussing new administration policy during a speech Wednesday in Coral Gables, Florida, at the Bay of Pigs Veterans Association on the 58th anniversary of the United States' failed 1961 invasion of the island, an attempt to overthrow the Cuban government. The Trump administration on Wednesday intensified its crackdown on Cuba, Nicaragua and Venezuela, rolling back Obama administration policy and announcing new restrictions and sanctions against the three countries whose leaders Bolton dubbed the "three stooges of socialism."
Trump security adviser unveils new U.S. sanctions to pressure Cuba, Maduro regime, targeting remi...
U.S. national security adviser John Bolton announced a series of new sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela on Wednesday as the Trump administration sought to boost pressure on Venezuelan leader Nico...
Keir Giles, a Russia specialist with Britain's Chatham House think tank, poses for a photo in central London on Feb. 28. Giles was one of three people targeted by an undercover agent calling himself Lucas Lambert. An Associated Press investigation has found that the operation appears to have been directed at critics of the Russian antivirus firm Kaspersky Lab.
Cloak and dagger: Mysterious operative haunted Kaspersky critics
Keir Giles' first thought was that the man's cheap-looking suit didn't seem right for a private equity executive. The man seated in front of him at the London hotel claimed to live in Hong Kong, bu...
Police carry away a climate change activist protesting at Oxford Circus on the third day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group, in London on Wednesday.
U.K. climate change protesters block roads, glue themselves to train after over 300 are arrested
Climate change protesters glued themselves to a train and blocked major London intersections Wednesday, on the third day of a civil disobedience campaign. Three demonstrators were arrested after...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

People carry flag-draped coffins of those who were killed in an overnight shelling, during a funeral at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli Wednesday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,