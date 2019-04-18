U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman, of the Southern District of Ohio (left), and Brian Benczkowski, assistant attorney general of the Criminal Division, answer reporter's questions during a news conference alongside members of the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force, Wednesday in Cincinnati. | AP

Business

'White-coated drug dealers': 60 people charged in illegal prescription opioid crackdown

AP

CINCINNATI - Federal authorities said Wednesday they have charged 60 people, including 31 doctors, for their roles in illegally prescribing and distributing millions of pills containing opioids and other dangerous drugs.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman of Cincinnati described the action as the biggest known takedown yet of drug prescribers. Robert Duncan, U.S. attorney for eastern Kentucky, called the doctors involved “white-coated drug dealers.”

Authorities said the 60 includes 53 medical professionals tied to some 350,000 prescriptions and 32 million pills. The operation was conducted by the federal Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force, launched last year by the Trump administration.

Authorities said arrests were being made and search warrants carried out as they announced the charges at a news conference. They didn’t immediately name those being charged.

U.S. health authorities have reported there were more than 70,000 drug overdose deaths in 2017, for a rate of 21.7 per 100,000 people. West Virginia and Ohio have regularly been among the states with the highest overdose death rates as the opioid crisis has swelled in recent years.

Among those charged was a Tennessee doctor who dubbed himself the “Rock Doc” and is accused of prescribing dangerous combinations of drugs such as fentanyl and oxycodone, sometimes in exchange for sex, authorities said

Others include a Kentucky doctor who is accused of writing prescriptions to Facebook friends who came to his home to pick them up, another who allegedly left signed blank prescriptions for staff to fill out and give to patients he hadn’t seen, and a Kentucky dentist accused of removing teeth unnecessarily and scheduling unneeded follow-up appointments.

A Dayton, Ohio, doctor was accused of running a “pill mill” responsible that that allegedly dispensed 1.75 million pills in a two-year period. Authorities said an Alabama doctor recruited prostitutes and other women he had sexual relations with to his clinic and allowed them to abuse drugs in his home.

Most of those charged came from the five strike force states of Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee and West Virginia. One person each was also arrested in Pennsylvania and Louisiana.

“The opioid crisis is the deadliest drug crisis in American history, and Appalachia has suffered the consequences more than perhaps any other region,” U.S. Attorney General William Barr said in a statement in Washington.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

A man walks past hoardings of Jet Airways at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai Wednesday.
India's debt-stricken Jet Airways halts all operations; 20,000 jobs in limbo
India's debt-stricken Jet Airways halted all of its operations Wednesday after failing to secure emergency funding from lenders, leaving it teetering on the edge of bankruptcy. "Jet Airways is c...
European Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrom attends the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, in January.
U.S. planes, tractors, food on EU tariff list over Boeing-Airbus subsidy spat
Planes, tractors, food and handbags featured on a list of U.S. imports worth $20 billion that the European Union said on Wednesday it could hit with tariffs in a transatlantic aircraft subsidy disp...
Chinese Vice Premier Liu He gestures as he and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin (left) and U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer pose for a group photo at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing April 11, noting trade talks with the U.S. are "moving forward" after nine rounds of consultations aimed at ending a standoff that has shaken the world economic outlook.
U.S. and China working to sign new trade agreement in May: report
U.S. and Chinese officials are tentatively working to finalize a new trade agreement, with a signing ceremony expected as soon as late May, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Citing an ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman, of the Southern District of Ohio (left), and Brian Benczkowski, assistant attorney general of the Criminal Division, answer reporter's questions during a news conference alongside members of the Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force, Wednesday in Cincinnati. | AP

, , , , ,