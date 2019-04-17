Former South Korean President Park Geun-hye (left) arrives to attend a hearing on the extension of her detention at the Seoul Central District Court in October 2017. | AP

Asia Pacific / Politics

Jailed ex-South Korean President Park Geun-hye requests temporary release for health reasons

AP

SEOUL - Prosecutors say imprisoned former South Korean President Park Geun-hye has requested a temporary release so she can be treated for health problems her lawyer says are causing “burning” and “cutting” pain.

An official from the Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office said Wednesday that it will soon review Park’s request. He spoke on condition of anonymity, citing office rules against speaking to the media.

Park is serving a prison term of more than 30 years after being convicted in a massive corruption scandal that led to her removal from office and arrest in 2017.

South Korean criminal law allows prisoners with serious health problems to be treated at hospitals under the eye of prosecutors before returning to prison after recovery.

