A police officer approaches a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London Tuesday. | REUTERS

World / Politics

U.K. police arrest more than 200 in traffic-stopping climate change protests

AP

LONDON - Police say they have arrested more than 200 people after climate change protesters blocked major bridges and intersections in central London, bringing traffic to a standstill.

The group Extinction Rebellion is organizing several weeks of civil disobedience against what it says is the failure to tackle the causes of climate change.

Chief Supt. Colin Wingrove said police were dealing with several demonstrations in central London which had had a significant impact on public transit. He said 55 bus routes had to be shut down and roughly 500,000 people had been affected.

“At this time, ongoing demonstrations are causing serious disruptions to public transport, local businesses and Londoners who wish to go about their daily business,” he said, adding that police expect the protests to last several weeks.

On Monday, demonstrators blocked sites including Waterloo Bridge over the River Thames, the busy Oxford Circus intersection and Parliament Square, and vandalized the headquarters of oil company Shell.

After hours of disruption, police ordered the group to confine protests to Marble Arch, beside Hyde Park. Scores of demonstrators who refused to move were arrested — 209 by Tuesday evening — and traffic was slowed in several parts of central London.

Many of the arrests were made as protesters tried to block Waterloo Bridge.

Extinction Rebellion said protests would continue.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Congo's president, Felix Tshisekedi (center), visits an Ebola treatment center in Beni, eastern Congo, Tuesday. Congo's president said he wants to see a deadly Ebola virus outbreak contained in less than three months even as some health experts say it could take twice as long.
Congo's president wants Ebola contained within three months
Congo's president on Tuesday said he wants to see a deadly Ebola virus outbreak contained in less than three months even as some health experts say it could take twice as long. President Felix T...
A Sudanese soldier sits on the shoulders of a demonstrator, cheering with the crowd outside the Defense Ministry in Khartoum Tuesday.
Army action feared as Sudan protesters toughen demand for civilian rule
Sudanese protesters Tuesday hardened their demand that the military men in power quickly step down and make way for civilian rule, refusing to budge from their sit-in outside army headquarters. ...
This screen shot made Tuesday shows French President Emmanuel Macron addressing the nation on French private TV channel TF1 during which he vows to rebuild Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral within five years, a day after a fire erupted in the 850-year-old landmark, and Macron had canceled a speech expected to outline key measures in response to months of anti-governments protests.
Macron calls for France to mobilize, rebuild fire-ravaged Notre Dame within five years
The inferno that raged through Notre Dame Cathedral for more than 12 hours destroyed its spire and its roof but spared its twin medieval bell towers, and a frantic rescue effort saved the monument'...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A police officer approaches a climate change activist at Waterloo Bridge during the Extinction Rebellion protest in London Tuesday. | REUTERS Protesters stand behind their banner blocking a road near Parliament Square in central London on the second day of an environmental protest by the Extinction Rebellion group on Tuesday. Environmental protesters from the Extinction Rebellion campaign group started a program of demonstrations designed to block five of London's busiest and iconic locations to draw attention to what they see as the "Ecological and Climate Emergency" of climate change. | AFP-JIJI

, ,