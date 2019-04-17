This grab obtained from video published on the Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar's self-proclaimed Libyan National Army War Information Division's Facebook page on Tuesday shows a fighter running while firing a machine gun reportedly in a southern suburb of Tripoli. | LNA WAR INFORMATION DIVISION / VIA AFP-JIJI

World / Social Issues

U.N. says fighting over Tripoli has displaced 18,000; probe may target war crimes

AP

CAIRO - Recent clashes between rival Libyan militias for control of the capital Tripoli have displaced more than 18,000 people, the U.N. said, and prompted the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to warn Tuesday that she could investigate and possibly prosecute new offenses.

The self-styled Libyan National Army, aligned with a rival government in the east, launched a major military offensive on April 5 to take Tripoli, igniting clashes with rival militias allied with the U.N.-backed government.

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda, who was already investigating crimes in Libya, said in a statement that she is “deeply concerned” about the escalation of violence and called on military commanders to prevent war crimes.

She said she “will not hesitate to expand my investigations and potential prosecutions to cover any new instances of crimes falling within the Court’s jurisdiction.”

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in New York on Monday that the International Organization for Migration reported that 13 civilians were among the 146 killed so far in the clashes that have wounded 614 people including 35 civilians.

He said the number of civilian causalities “reflect only those cases that could be individually verified and should be considered a minimum.”

Dujarric also said around 3,000 migrants remain trapped in detention centers in, and close to, conflict areas. And “in some cases guards have abandoned the detention centers leaving detainees to their own devices without basic life-sustaining supplies such as food or water,” he said.

On the ground, Khalifa Hifter’s media office said clashes have been ongoing for days in the town of Ain Zara about 15 km (9 miles) east of Tripoli.

It said clashes were taking place on the road that links the city to the Tripoli international airport. The LNA said earlier this month that they captured the airport but rival militias said they reclaimed the facility. The Tripoli airport has not been functional since fighting in 2014 destroyed much of the facility.

The battle for Tripoli could ignite civil war on the scale of the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi. That conflict led to Bensouda’s ongoing probe after the U.N. Security Council called for an investigation.

Since Gahdafi’s ouster, Libya has been governed by rival authorities in the east and in Tripoli, in the west, each backed by various militias and armed groups fighting over resources and territory.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Iranian troops walk above the pictures of late lawmakers to watch debates of parliament on a tour on the occasion of Army Day on Thursday, in Tehran Tuesday. Iran's lawmakers overwhelmingly approved a bill labeling U.S. forces in the Middle East as terrorist, a day after the U.S. terrorism designation for Iran's Revolutionary Guard formally took effect.
Iran's parliament labels U.S. troops in Mideast as terrorist
Iran's lawmakers on Tuesday overwhelmingly approved a bill labeling U.S. forces in the Middle East as terrorist, a day after the U.S. terrorism designation for Iran's Revolutionary Guard formally t...
A gull walks on the shore of the Caspian Sea in Baku in March. Seals, once a common sight on Baku's waterfront, have been declared endangered. Pollution from oil and gas extraction, along with declining water levels due to climate change, pose a threat to the seal and other species such as the famed beluga sturgeon, and put the future of the Caspian Sea itself is at risk.
Seals, caviar, oil, warming: Caspian Sea faces severe pollution threat
Seals waddling along the waterfront were once a common sight in Baku Bay, the Caspian Sea home of Azerbaijan's capital. Not anymore. Of the more than 1 million seals that inhabited the shores an...
A house engulfed in flames is seen after a plane crashed and exploded in Puerto Montt, Chile, Tuesday.
Small plane crashes in southern Chile home, killing all six aboard
A small plane crashed on top of a home in the southern Chilean city of Puerto Montt, killing all six people aboard, authorities said Tuesday. The plane crashed near La Paloma aerodrome about 620...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

This grab obtained from video published on the Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar's self-proclaimed Libyan National Army War Information Division's Facebook page on Tuesday shows a fighter running while firing a machine gun reportedly in a southern suburb of Tripoli. | LNA WAR INFORMATION DIVISION / VIA AFP-JIJI A displaced Libyan girl who fled her house because of the fighting between the eastern forces commanded by Khalifa Haftar and the internationally recognized government, carries her son at an industrial complex, which is used as a shelter, in Tripoli Tuesday. | REUTERS This grab obtained from video published on the Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar's self-proclaimed Libyan National Army War Information Division's Facebook page on Tuesday shows fighters firing a turret mounted on the back of a pickup truck reportedly in a southern suburb of the capital Tripoli. | LNA WAR INFORMATION DIVISION / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , , , ,