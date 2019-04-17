Small plane crashes in southern Chile home, killing all six aboard

A small plane crashed on top of a home in the southern Chilean city of Puerto Montt, killing all six people aboard, authorities said Tuesday.

The plane crashed near La Paloma aerodrome about 620 miles (1,000 km) south of the Chilean capital of Santiago. TV footage and news photos showed the back end of the plane inside the home while firefighters rushed to the scene to put out flames spreading to a neighboring house.

Puerto Montt Mayor Harry Jurgensen said the plane fell shortly after taking off and had full fuel tanks.

He said the pilot and five passengers were killed.