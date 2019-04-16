The Lower House passes a bill to prohibit drone flights over Self-Defense Forces and U.S. bases, as well as venues for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, on Tuesday. | KYODO

National

Japan's Lower House OKs ban on flying drones over military sites and Olympic venues

Kyodo

A bill to prohibit the flying of drones over Self-Defence Forces and U.S. military facilities in Japan, as well as venues for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, cleared the Lower House on Tuesday.

The bill, aimed at guarding against terrorism, has sparked protests from the media over its potential disruption of newsgathering activities.

Taking these into account, a House of Representatives panel added a supplementary provision to the legislation, requesting the government ensure press freedom and people’s right to know.

The ruling parties aim to enact the bill, an amendment to the existing law on drones, during the current Diet session through June.

The legislation also bans drones from flying over venues for this year’s Rugby World Cup.

Only drones providing coverage for, and controlled by, media organizations would be allowed to fly over venues during sports events.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Defense Minister Takeshi Iwaya speaks to reporters at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Japan and U.S. struggling to find wreckage of crashed F-35A despite around-the-clock search
One week after an F-35A stealth fighter jet crashed off the northeastern coast of Japan, U.S. and Japanese military vessels are struggling to find the wreckage and protect its valuable secrets. ...
Smoke billows as flames burn through the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on Monday in the French capital.
Japan ready to support France in rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral
The government expressed willingness to support France in restoring the Notre Dame Cathedral, while officials and notable Japanese figures expressed sadness after Paris' iconic Catholic church was ...
Junior high school students in Fukui Prefecture take an English test in May 2018.
English level at Japan's secondary schools falls short of government target
The English-language ability of students at public secondary schools fell short of the government's target in the 2018 academic year through March, despite a slight improvement from a year earlier,...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Lower House passes a bill to prohibit drone flights over Self-Defense Forces and U.S. bases, as well as venues for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, on Tuesday. | KYODO

, , , ,