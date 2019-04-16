Japan ready to support France in rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral

Japan is willing to support France in restoring the Notre Dame Cathedral, its top government spokesman said Tuesday, after the famed medieval Catholic church was engulfed by a massive fire.

“The Japanese government will positively consider providing support if requested by the French government,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

“It was a loss for the world and we feel deeply sad,” Suga said, referring to the fire Monday that burned through the roof of the World Heritage site and caused the 90-meter spire to topple.