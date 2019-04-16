Smoke billows as flames burn through the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on Monday in the French capital. | AFP-JIJI

National

Japan ready to support France in rebuilding Notre Dame Cathedral

Kyodo

Japan is willing to support France in restoring the Notre Dame Cathedral, its top government spokesman said Tuesday, after the famed medieval Catholic church was engulfed by a massive fire.

“The Japanese government will positively consider providing support if requested by the French government,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference.

“It was a loss for the world and we feel deeply sad,” Suga said, referring to the fire Monday that burned through the roof of the World Heritage site and caused the 90-meter spire to topple.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A South Korean man was arrested Monday on suspicion of illegally making popular anime available online for free.
South Korean man in Mie Prefecture arrested for illegally uploading sci-fi anime
A man was arrested Monday on suspicion of illegally making popular anime available online for free, police said. Lee Jun-hyung, a 29-year-old South Korean in Mie Prefecture, allegedly vio...
Image Not Available
French team in Chile to question suspect over missing Japanese student believed slain
French investigators were to arrive in Chile on Monday to question a man suspected of killing his former Japanese girlfriend, who was last seen at her university residence in France in 2016, a sour...
Lawyers for plaintiffs speak at a news conference in the city of Fukuoka on Monday after the Fukuoka High Court overturned a district court ruling and denied damages to chronic hepatitis B sufferers who contracted the illness in a state-run vaccination program.
Fukuoka High Court overturns ruling and denies damages in hepatitis B relapse cases
A high court Monday overturned a lower-court ruling and denied damages to chronic hepatitis B sufferers who contracted the illness in a state-run vaccination program, and had relapses. The focus...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Smoke billows as flames burn through the roof of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral on Monday in the French capital. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,