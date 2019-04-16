U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House on Monday in Washington. | AFP-JIJI

World / Politics

Trump suggests he's moving forward with plan to ship detained migrants to 'sanctuary cities'

AP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump suggested Monday that his threat to ship migrants to so-called sanctuary cities is taking effect, even though it remains unclear whether such a plan is feasible.

“Those Illegal Immigrants who can no longer be legally held (Congress must fix the laws and loopholes) will be, subject to Homeland Security, given to Sanctuary Cities and States!” Trump tweeted just days after aides insisted the plan had been shelved.

Neither the White House nor Department of Homeland Security immediately responded to requests for comment Monday. And it’s unclear whether DHS has taken any steps to implement the controversial plan. Lawyers there had previously told the White House that the idea was unfeasible and a misuse of funds. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is already strapped for cash.

Sarah Sanders, the White House press secretary, had said during a pair of Sunday show appearances that the idea was just one option under consideration.

“Whether or not it moves forward, that’s yet to be determined,” she said on Fox, acknowledging that the idea had been rejected by DHS lawyers several times.

“The president heard the idea, he likes it, so — well, we’re looking to see if there are options that make it possible and doing a full and thorough and extensive review.,” she said on ABC.

At the same time, Democrats on Monday asked the White House and agency officials for internal documents on the administration’s deliberations on its proposal to send detained migrants to “sanctuary cities” — cities and districts that don’t cooperate with federal immigration officials and which are mostly Democratic strongholds.

“Not only does the administration lack the legal authority to transfer detainees in this manner, it is shocking that the president and senior administration officials are even considering manipulating release decisions for purely political reasons,” read the letter, which was signed by three House committee chairmen.

The letter said the plan seemed aimed at targeting Democratic areas “in a bizarre and unlawful attempt to score political points,” citing news reports.

The proposal was rejected twice by administration officials, but Trump has defended the idea.

“The USA has the absolute legal right to have apprehended illegal immigrants transferred to Sanctuary Cities,” Trump tweeted Saturday as part of his larger push to tighten immigration laws and try to stop the flow of migrants across the southern border.

The plan comes as the administration has said it’s been overwhelmed by a flood of migrant families, largely from Central America, attempting to cross the southwestern border. The U.S. Border Patrol said the number of families apprehended in March, 53,000, set a new record, though Democrats say the administration is worsening the problem by aggressively detaining people caught entering illegally and limiting the number of applicants for refugee status who are processed.

The letter requests all relevant documents from Nov. 1, 2018, through Monday. It asks for them by May 3.

The letter was sent by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y.; Oversight and Reform Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings, D-Md.; and Homeland Security Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss. It was sent to Mick Mulvaney, White House acting chief of staff, and Kevin McAleenan, acting secretary of the Homeland Security Department.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Seen from across the Seine River, smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday, potentially involving renovation work being carried out at the site, the fire service said.
World stunned: Major fire rips through iconic Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris
A catastrophic fire engulfed the upper reaches of Paris' soaring Notre Dame Cathedral as it was undergoing renovations Monday, threatening one of the greatest architectural treasures of the Western...
National Assembly President and self-proclaimed interim president of Venezuela Juan Guaido waves his national flag during a rally on the shores of Maracaibo Lake in Cabimas, Venezuela, Sunday. The international coalition that supports the opposition stands at 54 nations, although some longtime U.S. allies have refused to join the Trump administration in recognizing Guaido as interim president.
Support strong for Guaidó in devastated Venezuelan oil city
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido has met obstacles at nearly every turn since he declared presidential powers in a bid to end socialist President Nicolas Maduro's rule, and his visit to thi...
People scramble to enter a rail tunnel under the Detroit River between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, last August. Juan Garcia-Jimenez was sentenced to 16 months in a U.S. prison on Monday for accepting money to encourage them to use the tunnel to get to the U.S.
Canadian cabby sent to U.S. prison for risky scheme to send illegal immigrants through Detroit Ri...
A Canadian cab driver who made extra money by steering desperate immigrants to a railroad tunnel under the Detroit River was sentenced Monday to 16 months in a U.S. prison. Juan Garcia-Jimenez, ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump returns to the White House on Monday in Washington. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,