A woman opposed to childhood vaccinations takes part in a demonstration in West Nyack, New York, after officials in a New York City suburb banned children not vaccinated against measles from public spaces, on March 28. | REUTERS

World / Science & Health

U.S. measles count up to 555, with most new cases in New York

AP

NEW YORK - U.S. measles cases have surged again, and are on pace to set a record for most illnesses in 25 years.

Health officials on Monday said 555 measles cases have been confirmed so far this year, up from 465 as of a week ago.

While 20 states have reported cases, New York has been the epicenter. Nearly two-thirds of all cases have been in New York, and 85 percent of the latest week’s cases came from the state. Most of the New York cases have been unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities.

The 2019 tally is already the most since 2014, when 667 were reported. The most before that was 963 cases in 1994.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all children get two doses of measles vaccine.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
2020 Democrat hopefuls raising less money as donors sit on sidelines
The crowded field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates is showing early signs of money trouble as donors sit on the sidelines to see how the contest unfolds, signaling a drawn-out primary bat...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on immigration and border security at the US Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, California, April 5. The White House confirmed on Sunday it is looking at ways to transfer undocumented migrants to U.S. "sanctuary cities" as Democrats accused Trump of creating "manufactured chaos" at the U.S.-Mexico border.
House Democrats want administration emails on Trump ploy to dump detained migrants on 'sanctuary ...
House Democrats asked the White House and agency officials on Monday for internal documents on Trump administration deliberations on its proposal to send detained migrants to "sanctuary cities," wh...
Forensic personnel carry one of the bodies found in a clandestine grave inside a house in Zapopan, state of Jalisco, Mexico, on Sunday. The State Attorney's Office of Jalisco reported that at least 14 bodies have been located in a clandestine grave in Zapopan, a Mexican city that has a strong presence of organized crime.
Clandestine burial sites found with up to 30 corpses as violence spikes in Mexico
Mexican officials confirmed the discovery of up to 30 bodies in clandestine burial sites over the same weekend that they said some Red Cross ambulances will get armed escorts for the most risky cal...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A woman opposed to childhood vaccinations takes part in a demonstration in West Nyack, New York, after officials in a New York City suburb banned children not vaccinated against measles from public spaces, on March 28. | REUTERS A woman receives a measles, mumps and rubella vaccine at the Rockland County Health Department in Pomona, New York, March 27. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that U.S. measles cases have surged this year, and at this pace will set a record for most illnesses in 25 years. Nearly two-thirds of the cases reported have been in New York, and most of those have been unvaccinated people in Orthodox Jewish communities. | AP A sign warns people of measles in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community of Williamsburg in New York City April 11. | REUTERS

, , , ,