Seen from across the Seine River, smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday, potentially involving renovation work being carried out at the site, the fire service said. | AFP-JIJI

World

Major fire rips through roof of iconic Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris

A

PARIS - A massive fire engulfed the roof of Notre Dame Cathedral in the heart of the French capital Monday, shooting up its long spire and sending thick plumes of smoke high into the blue sky as tourists and Parisians looked on aghast from the streets below.

The cathedral is home to incalculable works of art and is one of the world’s most famous tourist attractions.

The cause of the blaze was not known but the Notre Dame spokesman said the whole frame of the cathedral was burning

As Paris firefighters battled the blaze, part of the spire of the 12-century monument collapsed.

Paris police said there were no deaths so far and the origin of the fire was unknown. French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saving the fire is “potentially linked” to a €6 million ($6.8 million) renovation project on the church’s spire and its 250 tons of lead.

Flames shot out of the roof behind the nave of the cathedral, among the most visited landmarks in the world. Sights of the flames stopped passers-by in their tracks along the Seine River that passes beneath the cathedral.

French President Emmanuel Macron postponed a televised speech to the nation because of the stunning blaze and was going to the cathedral himself.

Macron’s pre-recorded speech was set to be aired Monday evening, to lay out his long-awaited answers to the yellow vest crisis that has rocked the country since last November.

Associated Press reporters at the scene saw massive plumes of yellow brown smoke filling the air above the Cathedral and ash falling on the island that houses Notre Dame and marks the center of Paris.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is in despair at the “terrible fire.” Hidalgo said in a Twitter message that Paris firefighters are still trying to limit the fire and urged Paris citizens to respect the security perimeter that has been set around the cathedral.

Hidalgo said Paris authorities are in touch with Paris diocese.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
2020 Democrat hopefuls raising less money as donors sit on sidelines
The crowded field of 2020 Democratic presidential candidates is showing early signs of money trouble as donors sit on the sidelines to see how the contest unfolds, signaling a drawn-out primary bat...
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable on immigration and border security at the US Border Patrol Calexico Station in Calexico, California, April 5. The White House confirmed on Sunday it is looking at ways to transfer undocumented migrants to U.S. "sanctuary cities" as Democrats accused Trump of creating "manufactured chaos" at the U.S.-Mexico border.
House Democrats want administration emails on Trump ploy to dump detained migrants on 'sanctuary ...
House Democrats asked the White House and agency officials on Monday for internal documents on Trump administration deliberations on its proposal to send detained migrants to "sanctuary cities," wh...
Forensic personnel carry one of the bodies found in a clandestine grave inside a house in Zapopan, state of Jalisco, Mexico, on Sunday. The State Attorney's Office of Jalisco reported that at least 14 bodies have been located in a clandestine grave in Zapopan, a Mexican city that has a strong presence of organized crime.
Clandestine burial sites found with up to 30 corpses as violence spikes in Mexico
Mexican officials confirmed the discovery of up to 30 bodies in clandestine burial sites over the same weekend that they said some Red Cross ambulances will get armed escorts for the most risky cal...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Seen from across the Seine River, smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday, potentially involving renovation work being carried out at the site, the fire service said. | AFP-JIJI Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday. | AFP-JIJI Flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral in central Paris on Monday. | AFP-JIJI The steeple of the landmark Notre-Dame Cathedral collapses as the cathedral is engulfed in flames in central Paris on Monday. | AFP-JIJI

5 IMAGES AVAILABLE

, , , ,