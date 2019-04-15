Asia Pacific

After months of delay, Philippine leader Rodrigo Duterte signs $71 billion national budget

Reuters

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday signed a 3.7 trillion peso ($71.5 billion) budget for this year, its largest ever, ending months of impasse that forced the Southeast Asian country to cut its growth target.

The Philippines last month cut its 2019 growth target to 6-7 percent from 7-8 percent, reflecting the absence of a new budget and the impact of the U.S.-China trade dispute.

In signing the budget, the president vetoed $1.8 billion worth of appropriations, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea told reporters. Vetoed items include non-priority public works, he said.

Months of squabbling between the upper and lower chambers of the house delayed the transmission of this year’s national budget to the president.

For next year, economic managers will propose a 4.1 trillion peso ($79.3 billion) national budget. The Philippines, among the fastest growing economies in Asia, is aiming for growth of 6.5-7.5 percent in 2020, and 7-8 percent in 2021 and 2022, mainly through an extensive infrastructure overhaul.

The Philippine economy grew 6.2 percent in 2018, the slowest in three years, because of weak exports, manufacturing and farm output.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Two politicians temporarily banned from campaigning in Indian election over comments
India's election watchdog Monday banned two outspoken politicians from campaigning in the country's national vote for making provocative speeches which it said could stir communal unrest.
Image Not Available
South Korean leader pushes for another meeting with Kim Jong Un despite nuclear standoff
President Moon Jae-in said Monday he will pursue "in earnest" another summit with Kim Jong Un despite the North Korean leader's recent criticism of Seoul's self-proclaimed role as a mediator in ...
South Korean singer Jung Joon-young arrives for questioning on accusations of illicitly taping and sharing sex videos on social media, at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency in the South Korean capital on March 14.
'Gangnam style' sex crime: K-pop scandals uncover dark side of Seoul's flashiest district
On a recent weekend night, the dance floor at one of the hottest clubs in Seoul's swanky Gangnam district held only a few dozen people surrounded by mostly empty tables. A few months ago,...

, , , ,