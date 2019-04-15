Fukuoka High Court overturns district court ruling, refuses damages in hepatitis B relapse cases

A high court Monday overturned a lower-court ruling and denied damages to chronic hepatitis B sufferers who contracted the illness in a state-run vaccination program, and had relapses.

The focus of the trial at the Fukuoka High Court had been on when the 20-year countdown under the Civil Code begins, as the two male plaintiffs sued the state more than 20 years after they first developed symptoms.

The Fukuoka District Court in 2017 ordered the state to pay ¥12.5 million damages to each of the men, deeming their relapses in 2004 and 2008 were “new damage” the plaintiffs have suffered and that they should, therefore, receive compensation.

But the high court ruled in favor of the state, which claimed the count should start from the time when they first had symptoms.

Under the special law that took effect in 2012, people suffering from chronic hepatitis receive a one-off benefit of up to ¥36 million if they file a lawsuit against the state, and a recognized link between the vaccination and the illness can be established.

Hepatitis B, caused by a virus transmitted through contact with blood or other bodily fluids of an infected person, puts people at high risk of death from cirrhosis and liver cancer, according to the World Health Organization.

At least 400,000 people in Japan are believed to have been infected with the hepatitis B virus due to lax needle-use practices during the country’s group vaccination program between 1948 and 1988.

However, , as of the end of February, only about 46,000 people had been recognized as eligible to receive a payment based on the special law.