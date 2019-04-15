Mourners pay respects to South Carolina desegregation shepherd Ernest 'Fritz' Hollings

Family, friends and former colleagues have paid their respects at a visitation for Ernest F. “Fritz” Hollings, who helped shepherd South Carolina through desegregation as governor and went on to six terms in the U.S. Senate.

The Post and Courier newspaper reports the family of the longtime politician received visitors Sunday at a Charleston funeral home.

Hollings died April 6 at his home on Isle of Palms. He was 97.

Two more days of mourning are planned. Hollings was one of the last of the larger-than-life Democrats who dominated politics in the South.

His body will lie in repose Monday at the Statehouse in Columbia. A funeral is Tuesday at The Citadel, where former Vice President Joe Biden and current Gov. Henry McMaster are scheduled to be among the speakers.