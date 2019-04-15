Herbert Diess, Volkswagen's new CEO, speaks at a Volkswagen Group's media event ahead of the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing last April. | REUTERS

Business / Tech

VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV

Reuters

SHANGHAI - Volkswagen plans to build a fully electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) for China from 2021, taking on the Chinese market leader Tesla’s Model X as the German carmaker ramps up production of zero emissions vehicles.

The planned new SUV is the latest move in Volkswagen’s aggressive growth strategy in China, where electric cars are given preferential treatment by authorities.

VW said its ID ROOMZZ, which it presented in Shanghai on Sunday, will have three rows of seats and an operating range of up to 450 km. The concept car is capable of a “level 4 autonomous driving,” VW said.

VW Chief Executive Herbert Diess said the ID ROOMZ will be the flagship electric car to be launched by Volkswagen in China.

“We plan to produce more than 22 million electric cars in the next 10 years,” Diess said, adding that around half of VW’s engineers were working on products destined for China.

Diess said the ID ROOMZ would eventually be rolled out to other markets.

To enhance the VW Group’s research and development capabilities, Volkswagen and its premium brand Audi will combine their R&D operations in China.

VW brand’s head of e-mobility Thomas Ulbrich said the carmaker will start ramping up production of 33 electric cars by mid-2023, using VW Group’s modular electric car (MEB) platform to build electric cars for the Skoda, Seat, Audi and VW brands.

Ulbrich said VW Group is converting 16 factories worldwide to enable mass production of electric vehicles, of which eight plants will be making VW branded cars.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is seen during the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings at International Monetary Fund Headquarters in Washington Thursday.
U.S. wants World Bank to give more support to poorest nations
The World Bank, a major source of development lending, needs to make more progress in shifting its loans away from fast-growing economies such as China and devoting more support to the world's poor...
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump (center) listens as Muya founder Sara Abera takes her on a tour of traditional weaving at Muya, a manufacturing center of textiles and traditional crafts, Sunday in Addis Ababa. Trump is visiting Ethiopia and Cote d'Ivoiret this week to promote a White House global economic program for women.
Ivanka Trump promotes women's empowerment in Ethiopia
Far from the din of Washington, Ivanka Trump toured businesses run by women in Ethiopia on Sunday while promoting a White House global economic program for women. President Donald Trump's daught...
The Stratolaunch plane flies above the California desert Saturday in the first test flight of the U.S. company's gigantic aircraft whose wingspan is almost half that of an Airbus A380. The strange aircraft, built by the legendary aeronautical engineering company Scaled Composites in the Mojave Desert, has two fuselages and is powered by six Boeing 747 engines.
Stratolaunch, world's largest plane, makes first flight over California
The world's largest aircraft took off over the Mojave Desert in California on Saturday, the first flight for the carbon-composite plane built by Stratolaunch Systems Corp., started by late Microsof...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Herbert Diess, Volkswagen's new CEO, speaks at a Volkswagen Group's media event ahead of the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing last April. | REUTERS

, , , , , ,