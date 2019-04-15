The Stratolaunch plane flies above the California desert Saturday in the first test flight of the U.S. company's gigantic aircraft whose wingspan is almost half that of an Airbus A380. The strange aircraft, built by the legendary aeronautical engineering company Scaled Composites in the Mojave Desert, has two fuselages and is powered by six Boeing 747 engines. | STRATOLAUNCH / VIA AFP-JIJI

Business

Stratolaunch, world's largest plane, makes first flight over California

The world’s largest aircraft took off over the Mojave Desert in California on Saturday, the first flight for the carbon-composite plane built by Stratolaunch Systems Corp., started by late Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen, as the company enters the lucrative private space market.

The white airplane called Roc, which has a wingspan the length of an American football field and is powered by six engines on a twin fuselage, took to the air shortly before 7 a.m. Pacific time (1400 GMT) and stayed aloft for more than two hours before landing safely back at the Mojave Air and Space Port as a crowd of hundreds of people cheered.

“What a fantastic first flight,” Stratolaunch Chief Executive Officer Jean Floyd said in a statement posted to the company’s website.

“Today’s flight furthers our mission to provide a flexible alternative to ground launched systems, Floyd said. “We are incredibly proud of the Stratolaunch team, today’s flight crew, our partners at Northrup Grumman’s Scaled Composites and the Mojave Air and Space Port.”

The plane is designed to drop rockets and other space vehicles weighing up to 500,000 pounds at an altitude of 35,000 feet and has been billed by the company as making satellite deployment as “easy as booking an airline flight.”

Saturday’s flight, which saw the plane reach a maximum speed of 189 mph and altitudes of 17,000 feet, was meant to test its performance and handling qualities, according to Stratolaunch.

Allen, who co-founded Microsoft with Bill Gates in 1975, announced in 2011 that he had formed the privately funded Stratolaunch.

The company seeks to cash in on higher demand in coming years for vessels that can put satellites in orbit, competing in the United States with other space entrepreneurs and industry stalwarts such as Elon Musk’s SpaceX and United Launch Alliance — a partnership between Boeing and Lockheed Martin.

Stratolaunch has said that it intends to launch its first rockets from the Roc in 2020 at the earliest. Allen died in October 2018 while suffering from non-Hodgkins’ lymphoma, just months after the plane’s development was unveiled.

“We all know Paul would have been proud to witness today’s historic achievement,” said Jody Allen, Chair of Vulcan Inc and Trustee of the Paul G. Allen Trust. “The aircraft is a remarkable engineering achievement and we congratulate everyone involved.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is seen during the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings at International Monetary Fund Headquarters in Washington Thursday.
U.S. wants World Bank to give more support to poorest nations
The World Bank, a major source of development lending, needs to make more progress in shifting its loans away from fast-growing economies such as China and devoting more support to the world's poor...
Herbert Diess, Volkswagen's new CEO, speaks at a Volkswagen Group's media event ahead of the Beijing Auto Show in Beijing last April.
VW to take on Tesla X in China from 2021 with electric SUV
Volkswagen plans to build a fully electric sports utility vehicle (SUV) for China from 2021, taking on the Chinese market leader Tesla's Model X as the German carmaker ramps up production of zero e...
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump (center) listens as Muya founder Sara Abera takes her on a tour of traditional weaving at Muya, a manufacturing center of textiles and traditional crafts, Sunday in Addis Ababa. Trump is visiting Ethiopia and Cote d'Ivoiret this week to promote a White House global economic program for women.
Ivanka Trump promotes women's empowerment in Ethiopia
Far from the din of Washington, Ivanka Trump toured businesses run by women in Ethiopia on Sunday while promoting a White House global economic program for women. President Donald Trump's daught...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The Stratolaunch plane flies above the California desert Saturday in the first test flight of the U.S. company's gigantic aircraft whose wingspan is almost half that of an Airbus A380. The strange aircraft, built by the legendary aeronautical engineering company Scaled Composites in the Mojave Desert, has two fuselages and is powered by six Boeing 747 engines. | STRATOLAUNCH / VIA AFP-JIJI The Stratolaunch plane flies over the California desert Saturday. | STRATOLAUNCH SYSTEMS CORP. / VIA AFP-JIJI

, , , , ,