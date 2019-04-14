National

One victim of March attack in Ethiopia is identified as Japanese national

JIJI

LONDON - One of the five fatal victims in an attack by an armed group in Ethiopia in March has been identified as a Japanese woman in her 40s, the Japanese Embassy in the African country said Saturday.

The embassy has not disclosed the woman’s name upon request of her family. DNA testing was conducted for the identification.

Of the other victims, three were from Ethiopia and one from India. They were all mining-related officials.

The five were attacked while traveling by car in a region about 500 kilometers (300 miles) west of the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa.

