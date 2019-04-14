A joint study carried out by curry roux maker House Foods Corp. and a Kyoto University professor found that spices used in curries can curb respiratory problems caused by pollution-causing PM2.5 particles. | DE AGOSTINI/GETTY IMAGES

National / Science & Health

Joint study finds curry spices can suppress respiratory problems caused by PM2.5 particles

Kyodo

OSAKA - Spices commonly used in curry can curb respiratory problems caused by pollution-causing fine particles in the air, according to a joint study by Japanese curry roux maker House Foods Corp. and a Kyoto University professor.

The study found cloves, turmeric, cinnamon and coriander had the ability to suppress inflammation caused by air pollutant PM2.5. The results came from laboratory experiments using human airway cells and did not involve any humans eating curry containing the spices.

“We were able to achieve positive results on a cellular level. There’s a good possibility that consuming the spices will also produce a desired outcome,” said Hirohisa Takano, a professor of environmental medicine at the state-run university. “We have to conduct further research into it.”

House Foods, a unit of House Foods Group Inc., said it will conduct additional studies into the health benefits of curry to boost consumption.

PM2.5, or particles measuring 2.5 microns in diameter or smaller, pose great risks to health as they are capable of penetrating people’s lungs and entering their bloodstream, causing strokes, heart disease, lung cancer, pneumonia and other diseases.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

People offer flowers and prayers Sunday at the Kumamoto Prefectural Government office, in the city of Kumamoto, where a ceremony was held to commemorate the victims of a series of powerful earthquakes that shook the area three years ago.
Ceremony held to remember victims of powerful 2016 Kumamoto Prefecture earthquakes
A ceremony was held in the city of Kumamoto on Sunday to remember people who died in a series of powerful earthquakes three years ago. A total of 345 people, including 75 bereaved family...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (center) attends a ceremony Sunday to open a new town hall in the town of Okuma, Fukushima Prefecture, one of the municipalities which hosts the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant. Last Wednesday the government lifted a mandatory evacuation order over parts of the town.
Abe opens new town hall, checks reconstruction work in areas affected by 2011 Fukushima nuclear c...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday checked progress in reconstruction efforts in Fukushima Prefecture, site of the March 2011 nuclear power station disaster. Abe attended a ceremony to ...
Home front: Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera visits a test complex of the land-based Aegis Ashore missile defense system on the Hawaiian island of Kauai in 2018, ahead of the planned introduction of the U.S.-developed system to Japan.
Japan's news outlets toe the line over Aegis Ashore anti-missile system
On March 21, a female student at the Akita University of Art in Araya Okawamachi, Akita Prefecture, was slated to give a valedictory speech at the college's graduation ceremony. According to the

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A joint study carried out by curry roux maker House Foods Corp. and a Kyoto University professor found that spices used in curries can curb respiratory problems caused by pollution-causing PM2.5 particles. | DE AGOSTINI/GETTY IMAGES

, , , , ,