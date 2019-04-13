Trump may present trophy at Tokyo sumo tournament as officials weigh security concerns

Japan and the United States are considering a plan for U.S. President Donald Trump to present a trophy to the winner of the Summer Grand Sumo Tournament in Tokyo in May, Japanese government sources have said.

Trump is scheduled to visit Japan as a state guest for three days starting on May 26, which coincides with the final day of the 15-day Summer Basho at the Ryogoku Kokugikan.

Under the plan, Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would enter the sumo ring together after watching the matches. Trump would then present the 40-kilogram Prime Minister’s Cup or another special trophy to the winner.

A major challenge is security at the venue. The ring is surrounded by rows of seats, making security more difficult than in locations with no seats behind the stage.

“It is very hard to guard. Some people may throw seat cushions,” a Japanese government source said.

While some within the Japanese government are pushing to give Trump a seat near the ring, others insist that he should use a VIP seat on the second floor for security reasons.

During his visit to Japan, Trump is also slated to play golf with Abe.

Trump is due to become the first foreign leader to meet with the new Emperor. Crown Prince Naruhito is scheduled to ascend to the throne on May 1.