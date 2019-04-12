A beach in Palu on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi is shown on Oct. 4 after being swamped by tsunami caused by a magnitude 7.5 earthquake on Sept. 28.

Magnitude 6.8 quake temporarily triggers tsunami warning for eastern Indonesia

AP, AFP-JIJI

JAKARTA - Indonesia’s geophysics agency said it has ended a tsunami warning that was triggered by a strong earthquake Friday east of Sulawesi island.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake, which struck at a relatively shallow depth of 17 km (10.5 miles), had a magnitude of 6.8. The warning was in effect for about 40 minutes.

The epicenter was far from the central Sulawesi city of Palu, which was devastated by a 7.5 magnitude quake and subsequent tsunami in September, but it was felt there anyway and people ran into the streets in panic. More than 4,400 people were killed in the Palu disaster.

Disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said the quake was felt in different areas for 4 to 6 seconds. He said authorities in some eastern coastal areas and islands had ordered residents to go to higher ground.

The quake hit off the coast of eastern Sulawesi, on the other side of the island from disaster-hit Palu.

“I ran straight outside after the earthquake — everything was swaying,” 29-year-old Palu resident Mahfuzah said.

Thousands in Palu were still living in makeshift shelters six months after the late September disaster, which displaced at least 170,000 residents in the city and surrounding districts. Entire neighborhoods still lay in ruins, despite life returning to normal in other areas of the tsunami-struck city.

The force of the September quake saw entire neighborhoods leveled by liquefaction — a process where the ground starts behaving like a liquid and swallows up the earth like quicksand.

Apart from the damage to tens of thousands of buildings, the disaster destroyed fishing boats, shops and irrigation systems, robbing residents of their income.

Indonesia has said the damage bill in Palu topped $900 million. The World Bank has offered the country up to $1 billion in loans to get the city back on its feet.

