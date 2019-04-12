WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange shows his ankle security tag at a house where he was required to stay near Bungay, England, on June 15, 2011. | AP

World

Assange: Cooped up in embassy for years

AFP-JIJI

LONDON - During his nearly seven years holed up in the Ecuadoran embassy in London, devoid of sunlight, exercise and companions, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange lived like a recluse.

Visibly aging and suffering from deteriorating physical and psychological health, the 47-year-old Australian adopted a subsistence lifestyle, with just a cat for daily company.

That ended on Thursday when police dragged the whistleblower from his diplomatic home — his worn face now framed by a bushy white beard and his signature silver hair worn in a ponytail.

Assange sought asylum in the embassy in June 2012 after a British judge ruled he should be extradited to Sweden to face allegations of sexual assault.

He was last seen in public in May 2017, giving a clenched fist salute from the cramped flat’s balcony after Swedish prosecutors dropped the rape investigation against him.

‘My mind is not confined’

In the first year of his stay, Britain had maintained a 24-hour police guard at the doors of the embassy — reportedly costing British taxpayers millions of pounds.

Stuck inside, the former computer hacker was forced to call home a room measuring 18 square meters (190 square feet) and comprising a bed, computer, shower and microwave.

He reportedly divided the space into an office and a living area, exercising on a small running machine and using a sun lamp to make up for the lack of natural light.

He would occasionally entertain visitors, ranging from diplomats and journalists to celebrities like Vivienne Westwood and Pamela Anderson.

The whistleblower only very rarely emerged onto the balcony, citing concerns for his personal safety.

He compared his plight to living on a space station — despite being just around the corner from luxury department store Harrods.

“My mind is not confined,” Assange told AFP in 2013.

“The physical circumstances are difficult. However, I’m working every day.”

He spent much of his time working on his computer and online, tweeting and taking part in media conferences and campaigns via video link.

At times he also contributed to RT, a Russian state-owned television channel.

‘Akin to imprisonment’

But the years of captivity eventually took their toll on Assange’s physical and mental health.

His lawyers repeatedly went to court to ask unsuccessfully for British prosecutors to remove the arrest warrant hanging over him for breaching bail.

They argued his conditions were “akin to imprisonment.”

Noting a 2016 U.N. panel ruling that he was being detained arbitrarily, they said that without access to adequate medical care or sunlight, his continued confinement imperilled his life.

In one hearing they complained he was suffering from a bad tooth, a frozen shoulder and depression.

Cat fight

Meanwhile, relations with his Ecuadoran hosts also began to suffer.

Quito cut his internet and mobile phone access last year, accusing him of breaking “a written commitment” not to interfere in its and allies’ foreign policies.

The move infuriated Assange, who sued the government for violating his “fundamental rights” by limiting his access to the outside world.

He also complained the embassy was requiring his visitors — including journalists and lawyers — to disclose “private or political details such as their social media usernames.”

Another point of friction became a cat given to Assange in 2016 — for which he soon created a spoof Twitter account with the handle @EmbassyCat.

A Quito memo leaked to the country’s media showed officials had concerns for the “well-being, food, hygiene, and proper care” of the cat, and warned it could be removed to a shelter.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
White House reportedly considered releasing detained migrants in sanctuary cities as retaliation
White House officials have tried to pressure U.S. immigration authorities to release migrants detained at the border into so-called sanctuary cities such as San Francisco to retaliate against Presi...
Powehi, the first black hole ever photographed
Black hole named 'Powehi' by Hawaiian professor
A language professor has given a Hawaiian name — Powehi — to the black hole depicted in an image produced in a landmark experiment. University of Hawaii-Hilo Hawaiian Professor Larry Kimura name...
U.S. President Donald Trump greets then-Director of the FBI James Comey during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington in 2017.
Trump's silence on Russia's election hack is inviting another attack, says James Comey
Former FBI Director James Comey said the U.S. remains unprepared for another attack on its elections and faulted the attorney general for suggesting that the government was "spying" on Donald Trump...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange shows his ankle security tag at a house where he was required to stay near Bungay, England, on June 15, 2011. | AP

,