Powehi, the first black hole ever photographed | EVENT HORIZON TELECOPE, NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION / VIA REUTERS

World / Science & Health

Black hole named 'Powehi' by Hawaiian professor

AP

HILO, HAWAII - A language professor has given a Hawaiian name — Powehi — to the black hole depicted in an image produced in a landmark experiment.

University of Hawaii-Hilo Hawaiian Professor Larry Kimura named the cosmic object, The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.

The world’s first image of a black hole revealed Wednesday was created using data from eight radio telescopes around the world.

“Powehi” means “the adorned fathomless dark creation” or “embellished dark source of unending creation” and comes from the Kumulipo, an 18th-century Hawaiian creation chant. “Po” is a profound dark source of unending creation, while “wehi,” honored with embellishments, is one of the chant’s descriptions of po, the newspaper reported.

“To have the privilege of giving a Hawaiian name to the very first scientific confirmation of a black hole is very meaningful to me and my Hawaiian lineage that comes from po,” Kimura said in a news release.

A Hawaiian name was justified because the project included two Hawaii telescopes, astronomers said.

“As soon as he said it, I nearly fell off my chair,” said Jessica Dempsey, deputy director of the James Clerk Maxwell Telescope on Mauna Kea.

Dempsey was among 200 scientists who worked to capture an image of the massive black hole in the M87 galaxy nearly 54 million light-years from Earth.

Dempsey said “Powehi” is an excellent match for the scientific explanation provided to Kimura.

“We described what we had seen and that this black hole was illuminating and brightening the darkness around it, and that’s when he came up with the name,” she said.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Image Not Available
White House reportedly considered releasing detained migrants in sanctuary cities as retaliation
White House officials have tried to pressure U.S. immigration authorities to release migrants detained at the border into so-called sanctuary cities such as San Francisco to retaliate against Presi...
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange shows his ankle security tag at a house where he was required to stay near Bungay, England, on June 15, 2011.
Assange: Cooped up in embassy for years
During his nearly seven years holed up in the Ecuadoran embassy in London, devoid of sunlight, exercise and companions, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange lived like a recluse. Visibly aging and s...
U.S. President Donald Trump greets then-Director of the FBI James Comey during the Inaugural Law Enforcement Officers and First Responders Reception in the Blue Room of the White House in Washington in 2017.
Trump's silence on Russia's election hack is inviting another attack, says James Comey
Former FBI Director James Comey said the U.S. remains unprepared for another attack on its elections and faulted the attorney general for suggesting that the government was "spying" on Donald Trump...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Powehi, the first black hole ever photographed | EVENT HORIZON TELECOPE, NATIONAL SCIENCE FOUNDATION / VIA REUTERS

, , ,