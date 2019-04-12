About 700 foreign students from Tokyo University of Social Welfare have been missing since April 2018, it was recently revealed. | GETTY IMAGES

National

After university loses contact with hundreds of foreign students, Japan plans penalties for schools

JIJI

The government plans to penalize universities with many foreign students whose whereabouts are unknown, it was revealed Thursday.

The move is included in a draft of the government’s response to the issue, which came to light following the recent revelation that about 700 foreign students from Tokyo University of Social Welfare have been missing since April 2018.

According to the draft, the education ministry will hold hearings with or inspect universities with many dropouts among foreign students, if necessary. If the universities fail to meet its instructions for improvement, the ministry will label them as “lacking the proper management of students.”

The education ministry will also report such universities to the Justice Ministry. Following the reports, the Immigration Services Agency will apply tougher standards in screenings of visa applications from the universities’ prospective students.

The agency will also consider shortening the length of visas for the universities’ students to one year. Normally student visas are valid for four years and three months.

Furthermore, students at the problematic universities will be required to present documents including scholarship and bank balance certificates.

The government aims to implement the planned measures at an early date.

It is also considering taking measures against students at Japanese language schools, demanding the schools report on their students’ part-time work, which is limited to 28 hours a week or less. The government aims to implement the measures on such students after hearing public comments later this month.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

New recruits attend a welcome ceremony at the Health, Labor and Welfare Ministry on April 1. Women accounted for 35.4 percent of newly hired civil servants in fiscal 2019.
Record 35.4% of new hires for Japan's civil service are women, exceeding government target
The central government said Friday that women accounted for a record 35.4 percent of newly hired civil servants in fiscal 2019, in line with its target to keep the ratio above 30 percent for the fi...
Members of a South Korean citizens' group applaud Friday in Seoul following the World Trade Organization's decision in favor of continuing an import ban on Japanese seafood.
WTO upholds South Korea ban on some Japan seafood imports over Fukushima nuclear disaster
The World Trade Organization on Thursday ruled in favor of a South Korean ban on imports of some Japanese fishery products introduced in the wake of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, reversing a...
Hyogo College of Medicine in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, has recently introduced a facial recognition technology-based system to check student attendance.
Japanese medical school adopts facial recognition-based attendance system
The Hyogo College of Medicine has introduced a facial recognition technology-based system to check student attendance. It is the first university in Japan to use such a system, according to the ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

About 700 foreign students from Tokyo University of Social Welfare have been missing since April 2018, it was recently revealed. | GETTY IMAGES

, , , , , ,