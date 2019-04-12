A Daihatsu Motor Co. assembly line | KYODO

Business / Corporate

Daihatsu to recall 1.9 million cars in Japan over brake problem

Kyodo

Daihatsu Motor Co. said Thursday it will recall about 1.92 million cars in Japan due to faults that can affect the vehicles’ braking system.

The recall affects 1,916,973 cars across 22 models, including the Move and Tanto minivehicles manufactured between December 2010 and September 2018. It also covers the Stella and Pixis Mega minicars, which were built by Daihatsu and sold by Subaru Corp. and Toyota Motor Corp., respectively.

The minicar maker reported a total of 416 cases involving two types of problems affecting the brake system, according to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism. No accidents have been reported due to the problem.

In the cars subject to the recall, Daihatsu said that improper waterproofing of the cowl panel can cause rusting or perforation of the brake booster, resulting in a longer braking distance. It also warned that improper greasing work on a strut set can cause the brakes to malfunction.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Toshiba Corp's headquarters in central Tokyo.
China's ENN Ecological pulls out of plan to buy Toshiba's LNG business in U.S.
Chinese chemicals maker ENN Ecological Holdings Co. is scrapping a plan to buy Toshiba Corp.'s liquefied natural gas operations in the United States, the Japanese firm has said. The Chinese comp...
Crews dredge the Hudson River in Fort Edward, New York, in 2011. The work is part of a project on the upper-Hudson to clean up PCBs released by General Electric decades ago.
EPA won't compel GE to restart Hudson River dredging despite pollution outcry
The Environmental Protection Agency declined Thursday to compel General Electric to restart dredging in the Hudson River, despite calls from New York officials and environmentalists who say contami...
Visitors at Playalinda Beach look on as a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launches from Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida Thursday. SpaceX's Falcon Heavy ferried the Arabsat-6A communications satellite into orbit for Saudi Arabia in the first commercial mission of the world's most powerful rocket.
SpaceX's Falcon Heavy conducts first commercial flight
The most powerful operational rocket in the world, SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, launched its first commercial mission on Thursday from Florida in a key demonstration for billionaire entrepreneur Elon Mus...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A Daihatsu Motor Co. assembly line | KYODO

, , ,