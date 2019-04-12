A military vehicle belonging to the Libyan internationally recognized pro-government forces stands at a checkpoint in Ain Zara, south of Tripoli, Thursday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Italy warns of Libya humanitarian, migration emergency as fighting rages in Tripoli

AFP-JIJI

ROME - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte warned Thursday that the deteriorating situation in Libya could create a humanitarian crisis and increase the number of migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

“Ongoing fighting and a rising number of dead, now estimated at several hundred, as well as the wounded and displaced, signals the real risk of a humanitarian crisis that must be quickly resolved,” Conte told parliament.

“The humanitarian emergency, with its consequences on the flow of migrants … requires determination and rapid action,” Conte said.

Dozens of people are confirmed dead in Libya since military strongman Khalifa Haftar’s forces launched an offensive last week to capture the capital Tripoli, which is controlled by a U.N.-backed government and an array of militias.

U.N. chief Antonio Guterres has warned that Libya is on the brink of “a very dangerous situation” as the rival forces battle for control of Tripoli.

Thousands of people have fled heavy fighting on the outskirts of the capital.

Former colonial power Italy’s far-right deputy prime minister and Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has taken a hard line against immigrants, particularly those making the perilous journey across the Mediterranean from Libya.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen in a police van after he was arrested by British police outside the Ecuadorian Embassy in London Thursday.
U.S. charges U.K.-arrested WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange over hacking conspiracy with Chelsea ...
U.S. prosecutors announced charges on Thursday against WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange, accusing him of conspiring with former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to gain access to a governm...
Chef Bruno Serato prepares to serve spaghetti to children, some of whom come from homeless backgrounds, at an afterschool Boys and Girls Club program in Anaheim, California, in January. For thousands of poor or homeless children in California, you could say that Chef Bruno Serato is a real super-hero, vanquishing hunger by the plateful.
3 million pasta meals and counting, California chef feeds poor, homeless kids
For thousands of poor or homeless children in California, you could say that chef Bruno Serato is a real super-hero, vanquishing hunger by the plateful — 3 million meals in 14 years, to be exact. ...
Attorney Greg Craig speaks to reporters on the outcome of the courts' decision regarding Elian Gonzalez, in Washington in 2000.
Ex-Obama White House counsel charged with lying in lobbying probe
Former Obama White House counsel Greg Craig was indicted Thursday on charges of making false statements and concealing information in a Justice Department foreign lobbying investigation that inters...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

A military vehicle belonging to the Libyan internationally recognized pro-government forces stands at a checkpoint in Ain Zara, south of Tripoli, Thursday. | REUTERS

, , , , , , , ,