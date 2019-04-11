White House senior adviser Jared Kushner smiles as he watches U.S. President Donald Trump (left) talk with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington March 25. | REUTERS

World / Politics

Trump calls to congratulate Israel's Netanyahu on re-election

Reuters

LONDON - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tweeted on Wednesday that U.S. President Donald Trump had called him to congratulate him on his re-election for a fifth term.

“The two leaders agreed to continue working in the coming years in the closest way for Israel and the United States,” Netanyahu said in the statement on his Twitter account.

Trump made the call from Air Force One, the statement said, after Netanyahu won a parliamentary election and looked set to be able to stay in power with the support of religious-rightist parties, despite a strong showing from his main centrist challenger.

