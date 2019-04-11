Media and guests tour Facebook offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts, building in January. Facebook says it is rolling out a wide range of updates in order to combat the spread of false and harmful information on the social media site. | AP

Facebook cracks down on groups spreading false and harmful info

SAN FRANCISCO - Facebook says it is rolling out a wide range of updates aimed at combating the spread of false and harmful information on the social media site.

The updates will limit the visibility of links found to be significantly more prominent on Facebook than across the web as a whole. The company is also expanding its fact-checking program with outside expert sources, including The Associated Press, to vet videos and other material posted on Facebook.

Facebook groups will also be more closely monitored to prevent the spread of fake information.

The company has been facing criticism for the spread of extremism and misinformation on its flagship site and on Instagram. Congress members questioned a company representative Tuesday about how Facebook prevents violent material from being uploaded and shared on the site.

