Migrants walk along a highway as a new caravan of several hundred people sets off in hopes of reaching the distant United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, shortly after dawn Wednesday. Parents who gathered at the bus station with their children to join the caravan say they can't support their families with what they can earn in Honduras and are seeking better opportunities. | AP

World / Social Issues

Hundreds in Honduras set out in new U.S.-bound migrant caravan in face of Trump border-closing threat

AP

SAN PEDRO SULA, HONDURAS - Hundreds of Honduran migrants, many carrying young children, set out in a caravan for that country’s border with Guatemala on Wednesday, hoping to reach the United States.

Some of those who gathered at the San Pedro Sula bus station said they can’t support their families with what they can earn in Honduras and are seeking better opportunities.

Most boarded buses before dawn that would carry them to towns on the Guatemalan border. Others walked through the rain, some pushing strollers or carrying sleeping children in their arms.

Guatemalan immigration authorities said that their Honduran counterparts informed them that about 1,100 migrants were headed for their common border, mostly aboard buses to two crossing points. They said some were already crossing into Guatemala.

Nohemy Reyes, who waited at the bus station with one of her five children sleeping on floor beside her, said her country’s economic straits are driving her north.

“The economic situation is very difficult,” she said. But if she finds the U.S. border closed, she said, she will return to Honduras.

U.S. President Donald Trump this week threatened to close the U.S.-Mexico border before changing course and threatening tariffs on automobiles produced in Mexico if that country does not stop the flow of Central American migrants.

U.S. border facilities have been overwhelmed by the number of migrant families. U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced this week that 53,000 parents and children were apprehended at the southern border in March.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen resigned this week and was replaced by U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan in an acting capacity.

Trump on Tuesday said he isn’t planning on reinstating his controversial family separation policy. Last summer, more than 2,500 children were separated from their families before a judge ordered them reunited.

The caravans became a popular way of making the trek because the migrants find safety in numbers and save money by not hiring smugglers.

In late March, Mexico’s interior secretary warned that the “mother of all caravans” was forming. That did not materialize, but Central American officials criticized the announcement, saying it could inspire migrants to merge into another caravan.

Miguel Angel Reyes of San Juan Pueblo, Honduras, said his country’s violent crime was one factor in his decision to leave, but mostly he was looking for a way to provide for his wife and four children.

“I’m going because the situation is really hard here in Honduras,” said the field worker. “We can’t take it anymore. There’s a lot of suffering, no work.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A foot bone of Homo luzonensis in side view, showing the longitudinal curvature of the bone, is seen in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters Wednesday.
Move over hobbit, Philippine cave yields bones, teeth of new human cousin
Fossil bones and teeth found in the Philippines have revealed a long-lost cousin of modern people who evidently lived around the time our own species was spreading from Africa to occupy the rest of...
U.S. President Donald Trump waves from the steps of Air Force One as he arrives to attend campaign events in San Antonio, Texas, Wednesday.
Trump says he won't deliver tax returns to Congress, wrongly claims IRS audit forced his hand
President Donald Trump, facing a congressional deadline for his administration to provide his tax returns, said Wednesday that he "won't do it" while he's under audit by the IRS. Trump told repo...
U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing on the proposed budget estimates for the Department of Justice in Washington Wednesday.
William Barr says 'I think spying did occur' on Trump campaign, is probing the investigators
Attorney General William Barr declared Wednesday he believes "spying did occur" on Donald Trump's presidential campaign, suggesting the origins of the Russia investigation may have been mishandled ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Migrants walk along a highway as a new caravan of several hundred people sets off in hopes of reaching the distant United States, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, shortly after dawn Wednesday. Parents who gathered at the bus station with their children to join the caravan say they can't support their families with what they can earn in Honduras and are seeking better opportunities. | AP Migrants planning to join a new caravan of several hundred people setting out in hopes of reaching the distant United States, wait at the bus station in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, Tuesday. | AP

, , , , , , , ,