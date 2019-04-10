Japan's gaffe-prone Olympics minister resigns over March 2011 disaster-recovery remarks

Olympics minister Yoshitaka Sakurada resigned Wednesday to take responsibility for a series of gaffes, including the most recent that concerned the recovery effort in the quake- and tsunami-damaged Tohoku region.

“I’m really sorry for making a remark that could offend people suffering from the disasters,” Sakurada told reporters at the Prime Minister’s Office after meeting Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“I feel responsible, so I submitted a letter of resignation.”

Sakurada was in charge of the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Games to be hosted by Tokyo.

Abe also made the apology following Sakurada’s resignation.

“I would like to apologize as prime minister,” Abe said. “I bear the responsibility of appointing him.”

Abe will appoint Shunichi Suzuki, Sakurada’s predessor, as the next Olympics minister, sources familiar with the matter said.