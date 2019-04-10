The offices of Rakuten Inc. and two other online booking operators were raided on Wednesday by Japan's antitrust watchdog over their online pricing policies, a source says. | BLOOMBERG

Business / Corporate

Rakuten, Booking.com and Expedia raided by Japan's antitrust watchdog over lodging price policy

Kyodo

Japan’s antitrust watchdog on Wednesday raided the offices of Rakuten Inc. and two other online booking operators, alleging they hurt fair trade by requiring accommodation providers to offer their lowest prices on their platforms, according to a source close to the matter.

The Fair Trade Commission’s probe comes amid its closer scrutiny of allegedly obscure business transactions involving providers of digital platforms and the sale of products and services via search engines and e-commerce sites, among other avenues.

According to the source, Tokyo-based Rakuten, U.S. firm Expedia Group Inc. and Dutch outfit Booking.com B.V. have for several years allegedly urged clients to set accommodation prices the same as, or lower than, those offered on rival websites and on hotels’ official sites.

Rakuten said it “will fully cooperate with the investigation.”

In August 2016, the commission conducted a similar on-site probe of Amazon Japan, on suspicion it signed contracts with suppliers under which they agreed to make their product lineups and prices competitive, or at least match those on rival online retailers.

The commission terminated its probe in June 2017 once the company retracted such conditions, without ruling whether antitrust law had been violated.

In March last year, the commission again raided Amazon Japan for allegedly violating the antitrust law by having suppliers shoulder part of the costs covering discounts the retailer applied to goods. That investigation is ongoing.

Airbnb Inc.’s office in Japan also came under investigation by the commission, in October 2017, for allegedly requesting homeowners advertising short-stay properties on its site do so exclusively.

The probe ended a year later after Airbnb said it will remove the requirement.

More recently, the commission launched in February a survey of transactions involving information technology giants including Amazon.com Inc., Apple Inc. and Google LLC to investigate whether their market dominance may be hurting competition.

Meanwhile, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party started its own investigation in March, questioning senior officials of Amazon, Apple, Facebook Inc. and Google as it seeks to compile proposals for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s government to ensure fair competition.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Convenience store chain Seven-Eleven Japan Co. will open its first outlets in Okinawa Prefecture on July 11.
Seven-Eleven Japan to open stores in Okinawa on July 11
Leading convenience store operator Seven-Eleven Japan Co. will open its first outlets in Okinawa Prefecture on July 11. Opening stores in Okinawa, the only prefecture in which Seven-Eleven Japan...
Image Not Available
IMF cuts global growth outlook to lowest since financial crisis
The International Monetary Fund cut its outlook for global growth to the lowest since the financial crisis amid a bleaker outlook in most major advanced economies and signs that higher tariffs are ...
Impact Hub Tokyo offers a co-working space and community for entrepreneurs in Tokyo's Meguro Ward.
Start up, burn out: Services tackle Japan entrepreneurs' mental health needs in ultracompetitive ...
Rising entrepreneurs are often treated like heroes, with the media lionizing the way their startups lure sizable investments and how their innovative products might change the world. But their l...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

The offices of Rakuten Inc. and two other online booking operators were raided on Wednesday by Japan's antitrust watchdog over their online pricing policies, a source says. | BLOOMBERG

, , , , , ,