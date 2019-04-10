Doolittle Raider Lt. Col. Dick Cole stands in front of a B-25 at the Destin Airport in Destin, Florida, in 2013. before a flight as part of the Doolittle Raider 71st Anniversary Reunion. "Dick" Cole, the last of the 80 Doolittle Tokyo Raiders who carried out the daring U.S. attack on Japan during World War II, has died at a military hospital in Texas. He was 103. | NICK TOMECEK / NORTHWEST FLORIDA DAILY NEWS / VIA AP

Richard Cole, last WWII Doolittle Raider, dies in Texas at 103

DALLAS - Retired Lt. Col. Richard “Dick” Cole, the last of the 80 Doolittle Tokyo Raiders who carried out the daring U.S. attack on Japan during World War II, has died at a military hospital in Texas. He was 103.

A spokesman says Cole died Tuesday at Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio. Robert Whetstone, a BAMC public affairs official, had no immediate additional details.

Cole, who lived in Comfort, Texas, had stayed active even in recent years, attending air shows and participating in commemorative events, including April 18, 2017, ceremonies for the raid’s 75th anniversary at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force near Dayton, Ohio.

Cole was mission commander Jimmy Doolittle’s co-pilot in the attack less than five months after the December 1941 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor.

Doolittle Raider Lt. Col. Dick Cole stands in front of a B-25 at the Destin Airport in Destin, Florida, in 2013. before a flight as part of the Doolittle Raider 71st Anniversary Reunion. "Dick" Cole, the last of the 80 Doolittle Tokyo Raiders who carried out the daring U.S. attack on Japan during World War II, has died at a military hospital in Texas. He was 103. | NICK TOMECEK / NORTHWEST FLORIDA DAILY NEWS / VIA AP Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Dick Cole speaks with well-wishers March 5 following a ceremony at Hurlburt Field in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, on marking the 75th anniversary of Operation Thursday. | DEVON RAVINE / NORTHWEST FLORIDA DAILY NEWS / VIA AP Two members of the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders, retired U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Richard "Dick" Cole (seated front) and retired Staff Sgt. David Thatcher (seated left), pose for photos after the presentation of a Congressional Gold Medal honoring the Doolittle Tokyo Raiders at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Dayton, Ohio, in 2015. | AP

