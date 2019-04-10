U.S. President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to the White House in Washington Tuesday. | REUTERS

World / Social Issues

Trump claims he's not looking to reinstate family separations, blames Obama for policy

AP

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump says he’s not looking to reinstate the much-criticized practice of separating migrant families at the border with Mexico. But he says many more migrants are streaming toward the U.S. through Mexico because the practice is no longer in place.

Says Trump: “I’m the one that stopped it.” He claims his predecessor, President Barack Obama, is the one who separated children from their families.

Trump ended the practice under pressure last year after footage of scores of migrant children housed in fenced-off cages at border facilities was broadcast widely. Trump’s allies are pressing for a harder line on immigration after he cleaned house at the Homeland Security Department.

Trump says “once you don’t have it,” meaning the family separation policy, “that’s why you see many more people coming.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Senior Adviser Stephen Miller attends a Cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington last August. Miller may have been denounced by fellow Republicans and his own family, but the White House anti-immigration ideologue has the one ear that counts: President Donald Trump's.
Stephen Miller, hard-line anti-immigrant provocateur, has Trump's ear
Stephen Miller may have been denounced by fellow Republicans and his own family, but the White House anti-immigration ideologue has the one ear that counts: President Donald Trump's. Miller's in...
German Chancellor Angela Merkel (left) talks to British Prime Minister Theresa May at the chancellery in Berlin Tuesday.
May pleads with Macron, Merkel for Brexit delay
British Prime Minister Theresa May toured Berlin and Paris on Tuesday to plead for an extension to the deadline for Brexit, which looked increasingly likely to be approved by EU leaders at a crunch...
This 2008 photo provided in New York Tuesday shows Lance Cpl. Christopher Slutman (left), a team leader with Echo Company, 2/25, as he rushes across a danger area with his platoon through a grueling fire and maneuver course on Range 400, at Twentynine Palms, California. Slutman, a 15-year member of the Fire Dept. of New York, was among three American service members killed by a roadside bomb in Afghanistan on Monday.
Marine killed in Afghanistan was decorated NYC firefighter
A U.S. Marine killed this week in Afghanistan was honored five years ago for rescuing a woman from a burning high-rise while serving with the Fire Department of New York, the city's mayor and fire ...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

U.S. President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Egypt's President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi to the White House in Washington Tuesday. | REUTERS

, , , , ,