Asia Pacific

Indian police confirm deadly Maoist attack on election convoy

AFP-JIJI

NEW DELHI - Indian police said Maoist rebels launched a deadly attack on a ruling party campaign convoy in a restive central state Tuesday, just two days before voting starts in the country’s general election.

“At the moment we are ascertaining the number of dead,” said Girdhari Nayak, a senior officer from Chhattisgarh state, where the attack occurred.

Nayak said the rebels, who have been waging an armed insurgency against the state for decades, detonated a roadside bomb before firing on the convoy of Bharatiya Janata Party officials.

The rebels often call for a boycott of elections as part of their campaign against the Indian state.

“It was a massive blast … The vehicle was blown apart,” he said.

“Immediately after the blast, the Maoists opened indiscriminate firing. One bullet hit the local lawmaker. Firing is underway. Bodies are mutilated.”

The Maoists are believed to be present in at least 20 other Indian states, but most active in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and Maharashtra.

Their insurgency has left tens of thousands dead.

The Maoists struck in the last national election in 2014, killing seven police in a landmine attack.

The year before, in regional polls, 25 Congress party politicians were murdered in an ambush on their convoy by Maoist rebels in Chhattisgarh.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Protesters hold placards reading "Abolish punishment for abortion" as they protest South Korean abortion laws in Gwanghwamun plaza in Seoul on July 7 of last year.
Shaming and humiliation: South Korean women hope for change to law that bans most abortions
More than a quarter of a century after the first of her three abortions — illegal in South Korea — Lim is still haunted by her sense of shame. She was 24 and had a boyfriend,...
British diver Jason Mallinson, who took part in a Thai cave rescue mission speaks at news conference about Vietnam's Son Doong cave in Hanoi on Tuesday.
Divers who rescued Thai soccer team make fresh discovery in Vietnam cave
Three divers who helped rescue a Thai soccer team last year have made a fresh discovery in Vietnam, where they explored a tunnel that could expand the footprint of the world's largest cave. ...
The amphibious assault ship USS Wasp transits the waters of the South China Sea on March 29.
U.S. sails massive, F-35-laden warship in disputed South China Sea
In the latest show of military muscle in the South China Sea, the U.S. has apparently sailed its USS Wasp amphibious assault ship near a strategic reef claimed by Beijing and Manila that lies just ...

, , ,