France reportedly says it won't give special treatment to Carlos Ghosn despite wife's plea

PARIS - An official of the French presidential office has indicated that the government is unwilling to give special treatment to former Nissan Motor Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn, French radio RTL reported Monday.

The official said that Ghosn, rearrested in Tokyo last week on fresh charges of aggravated breach of trust, should be put on trial in the same way as other suspects.

The official also reportedly said French judicial authorities are investigating the case just like Japanese authorities and that the government does not have a say in such a judicial matter.

The comments came after Ghosn’s wife, Carole Ghosn, sought the support of French President Emmanuel Macron in efforts to have the former Nissan chief, a French citizen, released on bail.

In an interview with RTL, Ghosn’s wife criticized the Japanese judicial system by saying that her husband has been treated like a criminal though his trial has not begun yet, and that the principle of assumed innocence has not been respected.

She claimed that France has done nothing except for having the French ambassador to Japan accompany her when she left the country last week. She said she hopes Macron will help her husband win release from the Tokyo Detention House.

Ghosn’s wife also told RTL that she is ready to return to Japan to be questioned by the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office.

