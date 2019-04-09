Business / Corporate

In video, ousted Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn claims he is victim of 'conspiracy'

by Satoshi Sugiyama

Staff Writer

Ousted Nissan Motors Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn reiterated his innocence and labeled himself the victim of “a conspiracy,” in a video released by his lawyers Tuesday that was recorded before his arrest last week.

“I am innocent,” Ghosn said, adding that he still loved both Nissan and Japan. The former auto titan also expressed his concern for the future of the company, citing sluggish earnings, as well as the Nissan-Mitsubishi-Renault alliance.

The video originally included the names of Nissan personnel who Ghosn claimed are involved in the alleged conspiracy to expunge him from the company. However, Junichiro Hironaka, his lawyer, said Ghosn’s defense team had redacted those names.

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Lawyers for ousted Nissan Motors Co. Chairman Carlos Ghosn release a pre-recorded video on Tuesday in Tokyo in which Ghosn reiterated his innocence over charges of financial misconduct. | YOSHIAKI MIURA

