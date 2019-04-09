Japan to introduce new ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 banknotes

Japan plans to introduce new ¥10,000, ¥5,000 and ¥1,000 bills with cutting-edge anti-counterfeiting features, Finance Minister Taro Aso announced Tuesday.

The banknotes will feature, respectively, industrialist Eiichi Shibusawa (1840-1931), educator Umeko Tsuda (1864-1929) and physician and bacteriologist Shibasaburo Kitasato (1853-1931), Aso said.

The new bills will start circulating in the first half of fiscal 2024, he added.

Shibusawa is widely known as the “father of Japanese capitalism.” He founded the first modern bank in Japan, named The First National Bank, which is currently Mizuho Bank.

Tsuda is remembered as a Christian and pioneer in education for women in the country. She established what is now Tsuda University in Tokyo.

Kitasato is known to have helped discover a method to prevent tetanus and diphtheria and, in the same year as Alexandre Yersin of France, discovered the infectious agent responsible for the bubonic plague.

The current banknotes feature educator Yukichi Fukuzawa (1835-1901) on the ¥10,000 bill, Meiji-Era novelist Ichiyo Higuchi (1872-1896) on the ¥5,000 bill and microbiologist Hideyo Noguchi (1876-1928) on the ¥1,000 bill.