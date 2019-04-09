World / Crime & Legal

Lobbyist who cooperated in Russia probe asks for probation

AP

WASHINGTON - A Washington lobbyist initially ensnared in the special counsel’s Russia investigation is asking a federal judge to spare him from prison time for unregistered lobbying and participating in a foreign donation scheme involving President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee.

Attorneys for W. Samuel Patten, who faces up to five years in prison, said in court papers filed Monday that he should be credited for cooperating with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation and receive probation.

The filing comes as Mueller has concluded his investigation but federal prosecutors press forward on other probes around the president, including whether foreigners illegally contributed to the Presidential Inaugural Committee.

When Patten pleaded guilty last year, his case revealed that he had orchestrated a scheme to circumvent the federal ban on foreign donations to inaugural committees on behalf of a Ukrainian politician. Aware of the ban, Patten lined up an American straw purchaser to front $50,000 for four tickets to the inauguration for the politician, who court papers say had paid Patten’s company for the tickets using an account from Cyprus.

Patten later lied about the scheme to the Senate intelligence committee. In his plea agreement, he also admitted to violating the Foreign Agents Registration Act by lobbying in the U.S. on behalf of the Opposition Bloc, a Ukrainian political party, without registering with the Justice Department.

Patten’s partner in that effort was Konstantin Kilimnik, a co-defendant of former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and a man that the FBI says has ties to Russian intelligence. Kilimnik, who has denied the ties, was indicted alongside Manafort on charges of witness tampering. He has not appeared in a U.S. court to face the charges and is believed to live in Russia.

The investigation into Patten’s lobbying initially stemmed from Mueller’s probe but his case was then referred to the U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia.

