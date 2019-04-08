Asia Pacific

Cathay Dragon A330 makes safe emergency landing in Taiwan

AFP-JIJI

TAIPEI - A Cathay Dragon flight from Taiwan to Hong Kong made an emergency landing on Monday from where it departed after experiencing a “technical issue” shortly after take-off, the carrier said.

Cathay Pacific, the parent company of Cathay Dragon, said flight KA451 from Kaohsiung to Hong Kong made an “air return” and landed safely back at the southern Taiwanese city.

An official with Taiwan’s Civil Aeronautics Administration said the emergency was caused by a “technical failure on one of the engines” and denied Taiwanese media reports of a bird strike.

The official, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak with media, added an investigation was now under way.

The Apple Daily newspaper cited local aviation officials as saying the plane’s right engine emitted smoke during take-off and that local residents nearby said they had heard an explosive sound.

But Cathay said the safety of the aircraft, crew or its 317 passengers onboard were “at no time” at risk.

“There was no indication of an engine fire on the aircraft, however, due to the technical issue, loud noises and sparks were reported coming from the engine exhaust prior to the engine being shut down as per operational procedures,” Cathay said.

The carrier said the aircraft was an Airbus A330 and said arrangements were being made to get passengers on new flights.

