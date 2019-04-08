France calls on Japan to respect Carlos Ghosn's legal rights on sidelines of G7 meeting

France’s top diplomat, meeting with Foreign Minister Taro Kono, has urged Japan to ensure consular protection and the presumption of innocence over the case of Carlos Ghosn.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Saturday he talked about the Ghosn case with Kono on the sidelines of the meeting of Group of Seven foreign ministers in the French resort of Dinard.

Their talks came a day after the Tokyo District Court ruled that Ghosn must remain in custody until at least April 14 following his re-arrest last week.

“I of course spoke about the Ghosn case with my colleague,” Le Drian told reporters after the end of the G7 meeting. “I told him two things: That France respects completely the sovereignty and independence of the Japanese judiciary. And I also reminded him of our attachment to the presumption of innocence and the full rights of consular protection.”

Ghosn spent 108 days in detention in Tokyo Detention House before being dramatically released on bail March 6.

But his re-arrest last week came as authorities look into new allegations that Ghosn transferred some $15 million in Nissan funds between late 2015 and mid-2018 to a dealership in Oman.

In an interview with French television recorded just before his latest arrest, the businessman, who holds French, Brazilian and Lebanese nationalities, called on the French government “to defend me” and press the Japanese authorities to respect the presumption of innocence.

Ghosn had long been lauded as the architect of the alliance between Renault and Nissan — and later Mitsubishi Motors — before his shock arrest in Tokyo in November.