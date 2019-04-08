First premium mangoes of Japan growing season fetch record ¥500,000

A pair of premium mangoes from Miyazaki Prefecture fetched a record ¥500,000 in the season’s first auction at a local wholesale market Monday, topping the previous best of ¥400,000.

The premium mangoes are called Taiyo no Tamago (Egg of the Sun).

To qualify for this description, they must meet strict criteria: weigh at least 350 grams each, possess a high sugar content and have more than 50 percent of their skin covered in a bright red hue, according to the Miyazaki Agricultural Economic Federation.

The auction for the fruit began at around 7 a.m., causing a stir among the crowd when the record price was announced. The mangoes were bought by a local produce wholesale company.

“The record price will give a lift to those who grew the mangoes,” said Shota Tatemoto, a 35-year-old employee of the wholesaler.

Presented in a container and weighing in at about 1 kg, the two record-setting mangoes will be sold at a department store in the city of Fukuoka.

The federation expects the main shipping season by growers to peak between mid-May and mid-June.