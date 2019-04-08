Pope Francis | REUTERS

National

Catholic Church to open first probe in Japan of child sexual abuse within its ranks

Kyodo

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Japan will open an internal investigation into sexual abuse among its ranks against children in the country, sources close to the matter said Monday.

The probe would be the first of its kind in Japan.

The Catholic Church has been facing accusations of child sexual abuse and cover-ups around the world. It has also faced condemnation for not acting quickly enough.

Thousands of people — if not more — are thought to have been abused worldwide by priests over many decades.



