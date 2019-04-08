The week ahead for April 8 to April 14

Nissan to hold extraordinary shareholders meeting to dismiss former chairman Carlos Ghosn and former director Greg Kelly, close aide of Ghosn, from its board and pick Renault SA Chairman Jean-Dominique Senard as director.
Finance Ministry to release preliminary balance of payments statistics for February.
Cabinet Office to release survey on consumer trends for March.
Cabinet Office to release monthly “economy watchers” survey for March.
Tuesday
Campaigns to start for House of Representatives by-elections in Osaka No. 12, Okinawa No. 3 constituencies. Focus is on whether candidate backed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s ruling party can secure victory in Okinawa district where U.S. marine air base is being built under central government’s controversial relocation plan. Results could impact House of Councilors’ election in summer.
Wednesday
Bank of Japan to release preliminary corporate goods price index for March.
Cabinet Office to release machinery orders data for February.
Emperor Akihito, Empress Michiko to mark 60th wedding anniversary.
Lawmakers, business leaders to hold event to mark 30th anniversary of Emperor Akihito’s enthronement.
Communications ministry to allocate frequencies for 5G mobile wireless services. 5G technology will enable 100 times faster data transmission than 4G networks. Trial operation is scheduled to start this year with commercial services expected in 2020.
Government to lift mandatory evacuation order in part of the town of Okuma that hosts Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant crippled by March 2011 quake and tsunami disaster following decline in radiation level. Former residents will be allowed to return for first time since disaster struck.
Thursday
Fast Retailing Co., operator of Uniqlo casual clothing chain, to release earnings for December-February quarter.
Finance ministers and central bank chiefs of Group of 20 nations to hold two-day meeting in Washington D.C. They are expected to discuss international cooperation to address possible slowdown in global economy amid U.S.-China trade tensions and uncertainty over Brexit deal.
ISU World Team Trophy in Figure Skating to begin in Fukuoka with top-level skaters from six nations of Japan, Russia, United States, France, Canada and Italy. Two-time Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu will skip competition due to ankle injury.
Saturday
500 days to go until Tokyo Paralympics.
Sunday
Campaigns to start for mayoral elections in five prefectural capitals.