World / Crime & Legal

Kidnapped U.S. woman and driver reported freed in Uganda after ransom is paid

AFP-JIJI

KAMPALA - A U.S. tourist and a safari guide kidnapped by gunmen in a Ugandan national park have been recovered safe and sound after a ransom was paid for their release, a safari firm said on Sunday.

The pair were hauled from their safari vehicle by four gunmen around dusk on April 2 as they drove through the Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Mike Walker, manager of Wild Frontiers Safaris, said U.S. tourist Kimberly Endicott and experienced guide, Jean-Paul Mirenge, were “back safe.”

“Ransom paid and people exchanged,” he told AFP by text.

Referring to the ransom amount Walker said he did not know the “precise amount yet.”

Police had said the kidnappers used Endicott’s mobile telephone to demand a ransom of $500,000 for the release of the pair.

Asked about the ransom, police spokeswoman Polly Namaye would not confirm directly but referred AFP to the tour company, saying it was “an authority on its own.”

She credited the safe recovery of the pair “to the untiring efforts” of the search teams who were drawn from the police, military and the wildlife authority.

“The victims of last week’s kidnapping have been recovered alive,” Namaye said.

The Ugandan police’s tourist protection force had deployed a special response unit working alongside soldiers and wildlife rangers in the hunt for the kidnapped pair.

Queen Elizabeth National Park, one of the East African nation’s most popular wildlife reserves, runs along the border with conflict-wracked regions of the Democratic Republic of Congo. It borders the famous Virunga national park, the oldest in Africa.

Numerous militia groups and armed gangs roam eastern DR Congo. Virunga suspended all tourism activities last year after a ranger was killed and two British tourists kidnapped.

The Britons and their driver were freed two days after the attack. The park reopened in February.

Government spokesman Ofwono Opondo wrote on Twitter that Endicott and Mirenge, were rescued “by Uganda security forces in the DRC.”

He added that “the kidnappers have escaped and operations continue.”

Queen Elizabeth park is about 150 km (90 miles) north of Bwindi Impenetrable National Park, famous for gorilla trekking. Uganda is home to more than half of the world’s endangered mountain gorillas.

In 1999, Rwandan rebels killed eight foreign tourists and four Ugandans there, inflicting an enormous blow to Uganda’s tourist industry. The rebels were part of a militia group that was involved in the 1994 Rwandan genocide before fleeing to the jungles of DR Congo.

Tourism is a key industry for Uganda, as a major earner of foreign currency. Hundreds of thousands of tourists visit each year.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

Libyan National Army (LNA) members, commanded by Khalifa Haftar, pose for a picture as they head out of Benghazi to reinforce the troops advancing to Tripoli, in Benghazi, Libya, Sunday.
Escalating Libya conflict prompts international alarm, U.S. forces pullout
The conflict shaking Libya escalated Sunday as forces of strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an airstrike on a suburb of Tripoli and the U.N.-backed government vowed a major counteroffensive. The ...
A Yemeni girl who was injured in an explosion lies in a bed at a hospital in Sanaa Sunday. Yemeni medical officials say a big explosion at a warehouse in the capital killed at least seven children in nearby schools and wounded over 50 people, including schoolchildren.
Houthis blame Saudi airstrike as Sanaa warehouse blast kills at least 13, including kids
A large explosion at a warehouse in Yemen's rebel-held capital on Sunday killed at least 13 people, including seven children, and wounded more than 100, local medical officials said. The Iran-al...
Iran's Revolutionary Guard troops march in a military parade marking the 36th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran in 2016. The Trump administration is preparing to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps a "foreign terrorist organization" in an unprecedented move that could have widespread implications for U.S. personnel and policy.
U.S. to designate Iran Revolutionary Guard a terrorist group
The Trump administration is preparing to designate Iran's Revolutionary Guard a "foreign terrorist organization," an unprecedented move against a national armed force that could have widespread imp...

, , , , ,