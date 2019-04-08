Russian Ambassador to the U.K. Alexander Yakovenko (left) meets with Novichok poisoning victim Charlie Rowley (center) and his brother, Matthew, inside the Russian Embassy in London, where they met for talks Saturday. Rowley was exposed to the deadly Novichok nerve agent in June in Amesbury, England, near Salisbury, the city where Russian former spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with Novichok. | RTR / VIA AP

British survivor of nerve agent grills Russian ambassador, 'didn't really get any answers'

LONDON - A British man who survived exposure to a military grade nerve agent has questioned Russia’s ambassador about the accidental poisoning that killed his girlfriend last year.

Charlie Rowley told the Sunday Mirror he “didn’t really get any answers” and was fed “Russian propaganda” during the London meeting.

Rowley fell severely ill in June after he picked up a perfume bottle that British authorities say contained traces of a nerve agent developed by the Soviet Union. Rowley’s girlfriend, Dawn Sturgess, also was sickened and died.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter were poisoned with Novichok months earlier not far from where Rowley and Sturgess lived.

Britain has charged two Russians, reported to be military intelligence officers, with attacking the Skripals. Moscow denies involvement.

Rowley says he still thinks Russia ordered the attack.

