Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) paramilitary personnel carrying assault rifles as they deploy to Saint Martin's island, a small island in the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

Asia Pacific

Bangladesh deploys border guards to island near Myanmar for first time since 1997

AFP-JIJI

DHAKA - Bangladesh on Sunday deployed heavily armed border guards to an island near its southern border with Myanmar for the first time in 20 years, officials said.

Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) distributed images showing dozens of troops carrying assault rifles disembarking at Saint Martin’s island, a small island in the Bay of Bengal that has caused diplomatic tensions between the neighbors.

The BGB said the troop deployment was part of “regular activities” to ensure border protection and curb drug trafficking.

But the force’s lieutenant colonel, Sarker Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman, told AFP it was the first time since 1997 their men had landed there.

“After more than 20 years we felt we should deploy,” he said.

The deployment comes just two months after Bangladesh’s foreign ministry summoned Myanmar’s ambassador in Dhaka to protest the inclusion of Saint Martin inside their territory in some maps printed inside the Southeast Asian country.

He was also summoned in October last year, after a Myanmar government website depicted the island as within Myanmar’s territory.

Ties between the neighbors have soured since the Myanmar military launched a crackdown on the Rohingya minority in Rakhine, a troubled western state bordering Bangladesh.

The brutal operation has forced some 740,000 Rohingya Muslims into Bangladesh since August 2017, transforming parts near the border into the world’s largest refugee camp.

Muslim-majority Bangladesh has accused Myanmar of perpetrating genocide against the Rohingya, who share some cultural and linguistic similarities with Bangladeshis in the country’s southeast.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav gestures to his Bahujan Samaj Party counterpart, Mayawati, at the SP-BSP-RLD alliance's first joint rally held in Deoband, Uttar Pradesh state, on Sunday.
Indian political rivals join hands in bid to topple Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP
Political archrivals in India's most populous state rallied together Sunday, asking voters to support a new alliance created with the express purpose of defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rul...
Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong at the opening of Google's Asia-Pacific headquarters on Nov. 10, 2016
Singapore's 'fake news' laws upset tech giants and stoke censorship fears
Tech giants have reacted with horror after Singapore proposed laws against "fake news" allowing authorities to order the removal of content and impose hefty fines, in what critics say is an assa...
Malaysian tourist S.T. Lim pours an egg beer at the Giang Cafe in Hanoi on Thursday.
Cracking a cold one: Egg beer draws curious drinkers in Hanoi
Scrambled, fried, or ... whipped into beer? It might not be the most conventional way to serve eggs, but a decades-old Hanoi cafe is delighting drinkers with a frothy beer cocktail that has no p...

PHOTOS

search icon Click to enlarge

Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) paramilitary personnel carrying assault rifles as they deploy to Saint Martin's island, a small island in the Bay of Bengal in Teknaf, on Sunday. | AFP-JIJI

, , , , , ,