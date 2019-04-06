World / Offbeat

Man finds stranger sleeping in his kitchen after shredding sanitary napkins

AP

ALTOONA, PENNSYLVANIA - A Pennsylvania man awoke to find a stranger sleeping on his kitchen floor surrounded by torn-up sanitary napkins.

Altoona police arrested 60-year-old Brian Smith on Thursday. The Altoona Mirror reports Smith was unconscious and surrounded by destroyed sanitary napkins.

The homeowner told police it also appeared someone had eaten some of his Krave cereal. He told police all his doors and windows were locked when he went to sleep, but he noticed one of the doors was wide open the next morning.

Police say Smith told them he used methamphetamine within the last two days, and was unable to explain how or why he entered the house.

He has been charged with burglary and trespass. There was no attorney listed for him in court documents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

An illustration of a supermassive black hole
Cosmic monster photos: Scientists prepare to unveil first images of a black hole
The world, it seems, is soon to see the first picture of a black hole. On Wednesday, astronomers across the globe will hold "six major press conferences" simultaneously to announce the fi...
The Mannekin Pis fountain in Brussels
'If the Manneken-Pis is able to stop wasting drinking water, you can too': Famous peeing statue i...
Brussels' famous Manneken-Pis landmark is an insouciant celebration of going with the flow — but even carefree little boys can go too far. City authorities recently discovered that ...
Ron Vitiello
Trump sidelines immigration nominee in order to move in 'tougher direction'
The notice to U.S. Congress from the White House was met with confusion: Why would President Donald Trump withdraw his nominee to lead U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement? Longtime border o...

, ,