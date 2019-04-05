Application site for Tokyo 2020 Olympic ticket lottery to open in May

Tokyo’s Olympic organizing committee said Friday that it will start accepting applications for the 2020 Olympic ticket lottery in May.

The application period will begin after the Golden Week holidays end on May 6. The official website is scheduled to go online on April 18 as a “preopening” move, the organizing committee for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics said.

The site will provide detailed schedules of the events and an explanation of the application process.

The results will not be released until at least June 14, after a new law banning ticket-scalping takes effect.

Those wishing to purchase tickets from the official Tokyo 2020 Olympic website are required to register for Olympic IDs. According to organizers, over 2 million people had registered through March 31. The registration site can be found at tokyo2020.org/jp/special/2020id/